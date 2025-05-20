NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 20, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Leigh Curyer - CEO and Director

Travis McPherson - CCO

Ralph Profiti - Stifel

Julio Mondragon - BMO Capital Markets

Andrew Wong - RBC Capital Markets

Craig Hutchison - TD Cowen

Brian MacArthur - Raymond James

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer and Director with NexGen Energy Limited. Please go ahead, sir.

Leigh Curyer

Much appreciated, Kaitlyn. Thank you all for joining us today for NexGen's Q1 2025 financial results conference call. I am Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer of NexGen Energy. And I'm joined today by my colleagues Travis McPherson, Chief Commercial Officer; and Benjamin Salter, Chief Financial Officer.

Over the course of today's call, I will provide a brief update on the global uranium market landscape which has seen a continuation of historically unprecedented demand combined with sustained fragility of supply. Further, liquidity returning to the spot market in the latter part of the quarter, elevating spot at 11%. I'll also provide an overview of our key accomplishments during the first quarter of 2025. This includes our continued advancement through the regulatory process for our Rook I project as we prepare for the upcoming Canadian Safety Commission hearings later this year. In addition, an update on our exciting 2025 drilling program at Patterson Corridor East.

The early results from our drilling program are simply excellent, including what is now recognized