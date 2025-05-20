Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Presents at Wolfe Research 2025 Global Transportation and Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Wolfe Research 2025 Global Transportation and Industrials Conference May 20, 2025 2:05 PM ET

Great. I think we'll get started. We're running a little late here, but just for those on the webcast, thanks for joining the Wolfe Global Industrials and Transports Conference. My name is Nigel Coe. I cover the multi-industry sector here at Wolfe Research. I also cover Honeywell and Honeywell is the next company on stage.

And it's my pleasure to welcome Bill Hammoud, who's the President and CEO of Build.Bation. And also in the crowd, we've got Josh Jernigan. So, if you've got any CFO of the segments with any naughty questions on finance, we've got the CFO in the crowd as well.

So Bill, do you want to make some opening remarks, and then we'll get into Q&A. Thank you.

Bill Hammoud

Yes. Sure. Thanks Nigel. Good to see everybody here. Just quick opening remarks. Strong business momentum, we've had back-to-back quarters with 8% growth. It really comes down to a couple of things. It's the strength of our customer relationships, especially as you think about closest to the customers in our regions as well as closest to our customers in select growth verticals, coupled with our R&D investment and the strong uptake in our new product offerings.

Obviously, this R&D investment will continue, specifically as we think about the investments we are making in the area of connected and software offerings, something that will play quite nicely to our business model, which is 15% projects, 25% services, and 60% products. We see further upside that this will create as well on our margin expansion journey.

And lastly, we're a couple of weeks