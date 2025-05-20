Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 20, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Brian Norris

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the call. I'm joined here today by John Kedzierski, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Kutsor, our Chief Financial Officer. This afternoon, after the market closed, we issued a press release announcing our first quarter 2025 results and our business outlook for the year. This press release has been furnished with the SEC and is also available on the IR section of our website. There, investors can also access the Form 12b-25 that we filed on May 15, 2025, which was a required SEC filing explaining why we needed more time to finalize our Q1 ‘25 financials due to the effort spent completing our 2024 filings. As required, that filing also included preliminary estimates for Q1 ‘25 results, and those estimates are in line with the results we issued this evening.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements within the meeting of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform