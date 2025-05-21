The Show Must Not Go On: Amateur Night At Apollo

Brad Thomas
Investing Group
Summary

  • Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's high-risk model and history of dividend cuts make it a risky investment, with another dividend reduction potentially on the horizon.
  • Despite recent efforts to improve its loan book and balance sheet, ARI's earnings and payout ratio signal potential ongoing financial stress.
  • Shares trade at a premium valuation vs. peers, while the 10.1% dividend yield is not covered and could mislead income-focused investors.
  • I recommend avoiding ARI and instead considering better-managed commercial mREITs like Ladder Capital or Starwood Property.
Closed Red Theater Stage Curtain

imagedepotpro/iStock via Getty Images

It’s been a while since I wrote on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI).

Actually, it’s been almost seven years since I wrote on this commercial mortgage REIT.

As you can see, in that article, titled Amateur Night At Apollo

This article was written by

Brad Thomas
119.35K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, along with HOYA Capital, lead the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital. The service covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President.

Note: Brad is also related to Nicholas Thomas who contributes to Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LADR, STWD, IRET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

