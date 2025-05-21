BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) is at an interesting point in time. The coffee company has continued retail distribution expansion, but its direct-to-consumer and margin performances remain highly concerning. At the same time, BRC has launched its energy drink line with Keurig
BRC Inc.: Concerns Build Up
Summary
- BRC has continued to expand retail distribution of coffee. While wholesale revenues didn't follow distribution gains in Q1, the underlying retail performance should ultimately convert to revenue growth.
- Major concerns are building up. BRC's pricing power is very weak, further challenged by the surge in coffee prices. BRC's DTC performance remains weak.
- The Black Rifle Energy launch has quickly gained distribution, and is eyeing a massive two-year ramp-up. Yet, I remain skeptical of the launch's success.
- BRC stock's upside potential is buried under massive risks. I estimate a $1.61 fair value in a base scenario.
