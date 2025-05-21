Compass Diversified: Overreaction To Its Internal Investigation Creates Potential Buying Opportunity
Summary
- Compass Diversified dropped 62% on May 8 due to an internal investigation of subsidiary Lugano Holding. It has recovered slightly since.
- Despite the bad news, I believe the market overreacted, presenting an opportunity for risk-tolerant investors to profit from a potential turnaround.
- The issue was self-reported and contained, which is better than if it had been discovered by external regulators or short sellers.
- Based on assessment of the financials with a healthy dose of my opinion laid on top, I think a fair price on CODI is in excess of $10.50.
- I prefer common stock and call options for higher risk-reward, while cautious investors might consider preferred shares.
