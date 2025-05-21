Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) is a small-cap oil and gas company that used to just invest in other companies' wells within the Bakken onshore oilfields. This business model paid a high
Vitesse Energy: A High-Yield Energy Play For Long-Term Value Investors
Summary
- Vitesse Energy offers a high 10% dividend yield, strong cash flow, and disciplined capital allocation, making it attractive for long-term income-focused investors.
- The Lucero Energy acquisition adds operated wells, giving Vitesse hybrid advantages and growth potential while maintaining low overhead from its non-operator model.
- Despite trading at a premium to peers, Vitesse’s stable income, low leverage, and hedging strategy support its valuation and dividend sustainability.
- Risks include oil price volatility and small-cap exposure, but Vitesse’s cautious approach and shareholder focus justify a bullish outlook for long-term investors.
