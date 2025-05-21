Preferred Shares Vs. Senior Loans - Comparing Fixed Income Alternatives For Steady Cash Flow

May 21, 2025 12:40 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Infrastructure Capital Advisors
144 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Not all income-focused securities are created equal. Just because a product has "preferred" or "loan" in the name does not mean it behaves like every other securities with a similar label.
  • In a preferred share structure, everything about the instrument is balanced between common equity and traditional debt.
  • Senior loans, also called leveraged loans or bank loans, are secured debt instruments that usually feature floating interest rates based on a benchmark like SOFR plus a spread.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

Not all income-focused securities are created equal. Just because a product has "preferred" or "loan" in the name does not mean it behaves like every other securities with a similar label.

If you're investing with a focus on

This article was written by

Infrastructure Capital Advisors
144 Followers
Infrastructure Capital Advisors ("Infrastructure Capital") is a leading provider of investment management solutions designed to meet the needs of income-focused investors. Jay Hatfield is CEO and CIO of the investment team. Mr. Hatfield is the lead portfolio manager of the InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSE: SCAP), InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSE: ICAP), InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA), Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PFFA), InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE: PFFR), and a series of private accounts. Infrastructure Capital frequently appears on or is quoted in Fox Business, CNBC, Barron's, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo Finance, TD Ameritrade Network, and Bloomberg Radio/TV. The team at Infrastructure Capital publishes a monthly market and economic report, quarterly commentaries, investing primers, and asset class and strategy research. In addition, Infrastructure Capital hosts a monthly webinar and attends industry conferences in an effort to provide educational investing resources.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PGF--
Invesco Financial Preferred ETF
PFF--
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
PGX--
Invesco Preferred ETF
PSK--
SPDR® ICE Preferred Securities ETF
FPE--
First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News