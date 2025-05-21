abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) is now a good opportunity to get exposure to the healthcare industry with both a high dividend yield and a discount relative to its Net Asset Value (NAV). In recent history, the fund demonstrated its ability
HQH: A Good Balance Of Returns And Risks In The Healthcare Sector
Summary
- HQH offers a compelling mix of high yield and growth exposure to healthcare, trading at a discount to NAV, with recent outperformance versus benchmarks.
- The fund benefits from strong healthcare industry tailwinds—aging populations and innovation—while active management and share buybacks support narrowing the NAV discount.
- A robust 13.6% market yield and a fair value estimate 36% above current price highlight significant upside, though distribution sustainability must be monitored.
- Risks include sector volatility, regulatory changes, and NAV discount fluctuations, but I see HQH as a buy for income-focused investors willing to actively monitor the position.
