Summary

  • Novavax's full FDA approval for NUVAXOVID is a transformative milestone, unlocking a $175M Sanofi payment and validating their protein-based vaccine technology.
  • The approval positions Novavax as the only non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine with full FDA approval, offering a differentiated alternative amid growing mRNA fatigue.
  • Sanofi partnership brings immediate cash, future royalties, and potential milestone payments from pipeline programs, strengthening Novavax's financial outlook.
  • Despite risks from competition and execution, I maintain a speculative Buy with a conviction level of 3/5, trading around catalysts while holding for long-term upside.
After years of strategic pivots and battling the bureaucracy, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has finally secured full FDA approval of their COVID-19 vaccine, NUVAXOVID. Not only does the BLA approval validate Novavax’s recombinant protein-based vaccine technology, but it also triggers a $175M

Biologics
9.41K Followers

Biologics is a full-time healthcare investor who developed a passion for biotech and life saving therapies after working in the medical field for years. His trade focus is around innovative companies developing breakthrough therapies and/or pharmaceuticals with catalysts for potential acquisitions.

He is the leader of the investing group Compounding Healthcare. Features of the group include: Several model healthcare portfolios, a weekly newsletter, a daily watchlist, and chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVAX, NSY, MRNA, SNY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

