Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC), a supplier of equipment and other solutions for the semiconductor and LED industry, has benefited from the recent easing of trade/tariffs disputes, which led to the stock falling to a new multi-year low, with a bounce
Kulicke And Soffa Industries: Why The Decline May Not Be Over
Summary
- KLIC fell as a result of tariffs, but it has been moving higher with an easing in the dispute, and some may be willing to bet on this continuing.
- The latest quarterly report shows that there are more issues facing Kulicke and Soffa Industries than tariffs, as it extended an ongoing slump in demand.
- There are several reasons why the Company has remained under pressure despite the rebound, all of which need to be resolved for a long position to work.
- While KLIC has received some positive news, much more needs to happen to believe it is not at risk of heading lower.
