Senseonics is a company I have been following for some years. In March 2021, I wrote a highly bullish article on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). Those that followed my buy recommendation, probably lost their shirt, as I
Revisiting Senseonics After 4 Years: Still A Big Investment Opportunity
Summary
- I share my recent interview with Senseonics CEO, Tim Goodnow and the CFO, Rick Sullivan.
- Senseonics has recently introduced a 365-day Continuous Glucose Monitoring system, aiming to disrupt a market dominated by short-term CGMs from DexCom, Abbott Laboratories, and Medtronic.
- The next 12 months will be crucial for Senseonics as they prove their technology and decide if they continue their commercial partnership with Ascensia, change partners to go solo.
- Risk/reward ratio seems skewed favorably for those taking the investment risk, as this stock has the potential to be a multibagger investment.
