Senseonics is a company I have been following for some years. In March 2021, I wrote a highly bullish article on Senseonics (NYSE: SENS ). Those that followed my buy recommendation, probably lost their shirt, as I

I have been in the financial industry since 1994 as financial analyst, mutual fund product development and most recently as financial planner and private banker. Currently I manage my own portfolio of investments with a value oriented approach but also incorporate growth stocks that are reasonably valued or as Warren Buffet would say. "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." I also follow another advice from the Oracle of Omaha: "Diversification is a protection against ignorance" so my investment portfolio is usually concentrated in 12 to 15 stocks that I get to know very well and I trade around these names depending market conditions. In March 2021 I switched my account to a full service broker so I could have access to margin. Since then, I started to use short selling as a portfolio hedge and also buy on margin in order to increase returns in up markets.I am passionate about markets, although I find it sometimes puzzling, and it is always a challenge that I embrace with the will to improve and learn. I have learned over these years that even after the worst results the best option is to endure and stay always in the game because success is many times just around the corner.Portfolio performance:2016: Portfolio return: 1.28%, NASDAQ: 7.50%, Delta: -6.22%2017: Portfolio return: 49.40%, NASDAQ: 28.23%, Delta: + 21.17%2018: Portfolio return: 84.91%, NASDAQ: - 3.88%, Delta: + 88.79%2019: Portfolio return: - 1.08%, NASDAQ: 35.23%, Delta: - 36.31%2020: Portfolio return: 173.62%, NASDAQ: 43.63%, Delta: + 129.99%2021: Portfolio return: 37.84%, NASDAQ: 21.40%, Delta: + 16.44%2022: Portfolio return: 20.93%, NASDAQ: - 33.10%, Delta: + 54.03%2023: Portfolio return: 87.60%, NASDAQ: 43.42%, Delta: + 44.18%2024: Portfolio return: 77.98%, NASDAQ: 29.83%, Delta: + 48.15%Total since inception (2016): 4,114% (until 31/12/2024)Internal Rate of Return IRR = 51.54% per year.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SENS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.