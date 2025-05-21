Tariff and trade-related risks and uncertainties have diminished, but not disappeared. April’s US reversal on tariffs and May’s subsequent agreement with mainland China to substantially reduce tariffs have had signiﬁcant near-term effects on ﬁnancial and commodity markets, with
Global Economic Outlook: May 2025
Summary
- Tariff and trade-related risks and uncertainties have diminished, but not disappeared.
- The reductions in US and Chinese tariffs were agreed faster and went further than assumed in our May forecast update.
- The front-loading of activity to avoid expected rises in tariffs is distorting economic data.
- April’s US consumer price data showed little signs of tariff-related effects.
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.