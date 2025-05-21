Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund: I Am Downgrading To Hold
Summary
- Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund's total return has been flat since its IPO, despite dividends being paid as expected.
- MSDL's share price weakness has occurred due to the shift from premium to discount-to-NAV, driven by insider selling and sector repricing.
- The current P/NAV of 0.96x offers neither a strong upside nor downside for share price return movement.
- The fundamentals remain in a very solid shape.
- Yet, even though I think that the dividend is well-supported by high-quality cash flows and fundamentals, I don't think that it is that defensive/durable.
