Commodities: Oil Jumps On Reports Of Potential Israel Strike On Iran

Summary

  • Oil prices surged this morning on media reports that Israel is planning a possible strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.
  • Numbers overnight from the American Petroleum Institute show US crude oil inventories increased by 2.5m barrels over the last week.
  • China's gold imports surged to an 11-month high last month despite record-high prices, according to customs data.

By Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey

Energy – Geopolitical risks grow

The oil market spiked in early morning trading on media reports suggesting that Israel could be planning a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities. The news, based on US intelligence, may signal a

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.52K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

