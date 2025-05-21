Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) reported light earnings, in our view, for the 1st quarter. With the light results, management continued a light leverage approach, very light, very light. The closing comment highlighted management's practice going forward. Now, normally, we don't begin with a significant
Ares Capital: Light Leverage Equals Light Earnings
Summary
- Ares Capital reported light Q1 earnings, with management maintaining conservative leverage and signaling no imminent dividend increase despite stable payout coverage.
- Core earnings missed analyst estimates, and management's cautious approach to leverage limits near-term upside in net earnings and dividend growth.
- Market conditions favor BDCs like Ares, but origination volume and yield trends remain key uncertainties for future earnings expansion.
- With shares trading near resistance and limited dividend growth prospects, I am continuing a Hold and suggest selling covered calls for current holders.
