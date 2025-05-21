Against the backdrop of a rallying stock market, it's difficult for us to remember that the economy is actually in worse shape than the major indices might suggest, and many small-cap companies are struggling under tough macro conditions.
BRC: Green Coffee Inflation Is Stacking On Top Of Tariffs To Erode Profitability
Summary
- BRC Inc. faces severe macro headwinds, bringing shares down ~40% YTD and ~60% over the past year.
- Rising green coffee prices, intense competition, and weak demand are eroding margins and pressuring BRC's wholesale pivot and overall sales.
- Increased marketing spend has failed to boost sales, and the company is stretched thin with less than $4 million in cash reserves.
- The company is banking on its energy launch to lift sales in the second half of 2025, but weaker consumer spending may discourage wholesalers from ordering risky new categories.
- In spite of its many risks, BRCC stock is expensive at ~19x forward adjusted EBITDA.
