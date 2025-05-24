Crescent Capital BDC: Latest Quarter A Clear Sign Of A Weakening Economy (Rating Downgrade)

The Dividend Collectuh
Investing Group
(10min)

Summary

  • I'm downgrading Crescent Capital from buy to hold due to weakening fundamentals and rising economic uncertainty.
  • Recent earnings showed sequential declines in total and net investment income, with increasing non-accruals and NAV erosion.
  • CCAP's leverage is above peer average, raising risk, and the probability of a dividend cut is higher if economic conditions worsen.
  • Despite a 20% discount to NAV, I need more stability in fundamentals and rate clarity before considering CCAP a buy again.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Economic Uncertainty Ahead Sign With Stormy Background

ronniechua

Introduction

With the recent GDP report showing negative growth for the first time in 3 years last month, I think this is a sign of a potential recession. Despite consumer spending remaining resilient for the better part of 3 years, I



This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh
6.32K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC, CSWC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CCAP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CCAP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CCAP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News