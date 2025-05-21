Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM), the world's largest operator of Bitcoin ATMs also called Bitcoin Teller Machines or BTMs, has been showing sustainable operational improvements and financial stability. Bitcoin Depot's business model is pretty straightforward, it is
Bitcoin Depot: Q1 Was Fundamentally Solid
Summary
- Bitcoin Depot's Q1 showcased strong operational momentum with revenue climbing 19% YoY to $164.2, adjusted gross margin expanding by 7.7 percentage points, and adjusted EBITDA tripling to $20.3 million.
- Despite improved operating cash flow, the Company's balance sheet remains structurally fragile, with a shareholders' deficit of approximately $4.6 million due to liabilities exceeding assets.
- Operational focus is shifting from rapid fleet expansion to maximizing unit economics by optimizing the existing BTM network, with second-year kiosks reportedly generating around 50% more revenue.
- Valuation remains highly attractive relative to peers, with forward P/S around 0.1x, EV/EBITDA around 2.7x, and forward P/E of about 5x.
