Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 20, 2025 8:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Reg Chai - Investor Relations

Jerry Wang - Founder and CEO

Alex Yang - Co-Founder and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Yang Liu - Morgan Stanley

Timothy Chow - Goldman Sachs

Kai Xiao - CICC

John Roy - Water Tower Research

Reg Chai

Hello, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2025 earnings call. Joining us today are Founder and CEO of Tuya, Mr. Jerry Wang; and our Co-Founder and CFO, Mr. Alex Yang.

With that, I will now turn the call to our Founder and CEO, Mr. Jerry Wang. Jerry will deliver his remarks in Chinese, which will be followed by corresponding English translation. Jerry, please.

Jerry Wang

[Foreign Language] Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining Tuya's earnings call for the first quarter of 2025. [Foreign Language] This quarter, building in a high gross base from Q1 last year, we achieved approximately 21% year-over-year revenue growth while maintaining a solid gross margin. Our stable team structure and organizational management supported a strong operating leverage coupled with the continued declining historical share-based compensation expenses, which