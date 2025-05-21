Buffett Loves Constellation Brands Enough To Double His Position; Should You Love It Too?

Jim Sloan
Summary

  • Constellation Brands is an industry leader under threats including declining alcoholic beverage sales, tariffs, economic risks, and immigration policy.
  • Buffett (or a lieutenant) bought a position in STZ in Q4 2024 and doubled it in Q1 2025 seeing a solid value investment cheap because of temporary risks.
  • Brand power and good management were likely major factors as well as high profitability and high end products likely to do well despite current challenges.
  • STZ gets 86% if its sales from brands like Corona (#1 in the world) and Modelo (#1 in the U.S) and is favored by loyal Hispanics.
  • Given the above factors I think Constellation is a good bet for both dividend/buyback returns and major capital gains.

Berkshire More Than Doubles Its Stake In Constellation Brands

In its May 15 13F filing, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) revealed that it had purchased 6.6 million shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), more than

This article was written by

Jim Sloan
I am a retired professor, a retired investment adviser, and currently a private investor and full-time tennis pro. I bought my first stock in a custodial account in 1958. I am a student of history, particularly military and economic/market history. The intellectual passions of my retirement years have been markets, mathematics, and quantum theory. Recently I have found myself reading book after book on the thoughts and feelings of animals, and I believe they are subtly influencing some of my views. I have a cat I like a lot. I like to travel. I served in Vietnam.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

