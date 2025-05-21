Buffett Loves Constellation Brands Enough To Double His Position; Should You Love It Too?
Summary
- Constellation Brands is an industry leader under threats including declining alcoholic beverage sales, tariffs, economic risks, and immigration policy.
- Buffett (or a lieutenant) bought a position in STZ in Q4 2024 and doubled it in Q1 2025 seeing a solid value investment cheap because of temporary risks.
- Brand power and good management were likely major factors as well as high profitability and high end products likely to do well despite current challenges.
- STZ gets 86% if its sales from brands like Corona (#1 in the world) and Modelo (#1 in the U.S) and is favored by loyal Hispanics.
- Given the above factors I think Constellation is a good bet for both dividend/buyback returns and major capital gains.
