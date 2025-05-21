Finding The Sweet Spot In The Private Equity Capital Stack

May 21, 2025 5:30 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Neuberger Berman
3.16K Followers
(17min)

Summary

  • Capital solutions has become a catch-all moniker within private markets, leaving many asset allocators to scratch their heads as to what these funds actually do and the risks they take.
  • We believe these hybrid middle-of-the-stack financing arrangements — designed to offer additional liquidity for private equity sponsors — can potentially offer investors higher yields than traditional debt but with greater protection than common equity.
  • In our new paper, we explore various capital solutions strategies and their potential to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns within broader private market portfolios.

Happy senior woman at home stacking coins on table smiling

Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

By David Lyon

Private equity (PE) sponsors in need of liquidity are increasingly partnering with providers of flexible, customized capital solutions. We believe these hybrid “middle-of-the-capital stack” financing arrangements can potentially offer higher yields than traditional debt, but with greater protection than

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman
3.16K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PEX--
ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF
PSP--
Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF
LBO--
WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF
PGF--
Invesco Financial Preferred ETF
PFF--
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News