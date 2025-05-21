Dan Hyman: Agency mortgage-backed securities are bonds backed by U.S. mortgage loans and carrying a guarantee from one of the U.S. agencies, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae. They are an exceptionally liquid product and have historically provided an excess return over treasuries across
Agency MBS: A Strategic Allocation
Summary
- Agency mortgage-backed securities are bonds backed by U.S. mortgage loans and carrying a guarantee from one of the U.S. agencies, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae.
- So why are agency mortgages trading so wide in today's market? In short, it's because the excess supply within the agency mortgage market. The excess supply is coming from two primary sources.
- While bank buying has been below historic trends, we expect it to be a net positive in 2025.
