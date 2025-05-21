PRICE INCREASE NOTE: We are raising our annual subscription price by 25% starting on June 10th. Lock in legacy pricing today, which stays in place for as long as you remain a subscriber! Check out our landing page here for more details: Cash Flow Compounders: The Best Stocks in the World , Our focus is high return on equity, high free cash flow stocks with a proven track record in compounding earnings at higher than market rates. There we provide in depth research, with 2-4 new, high quality ideas per month. Our ideas have earned returns well above benchmark levels over many years.

It has been decades since we've seen much from the bond vigilantes. This is not an organized group; to be clear, it is simply the machinations of the US bond market (or any bond market really).

Thomas Lott started as a portfolio manager at a hedge fund in 2003 and has worked as a financial professional for over 30 years. Thomas espouses Graham and Dodd/Buffett style investing, always on the lookout for high-quality equities at attractive valuations. He is a graduate of Vanderbilt University with an MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.