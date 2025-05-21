Janus Henderson Responsible International Dividend Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Janus Henderson Investors
3.57K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The Fund returned 7.47% and the MSCI World ex-USA Index returned 6.20%.
  • Stock selection in information technology, industrials, and consumer discretionary contributed to relative performance, while stock selection in financials, healthcare, and real estate detracted.
  • We remain confident that the companies held in the portfolio can navigate the current economic environment, aided by strong balance sheets and cash-generating capabilities.

Overhead view of young Asian women managing home finance using laptop & smartphone. She is working with household utility bill and calculating expenses at home.

Images By Tang Ming Tung

Performance - USD (%)

Cumulative

Annualized

Returns

1Q25

YTD

1 Yr

3 Yr

5 Yr

10 Yr

Since Inception (08/01/12)

Class I Shares

7.47

7.47

9.28

9.74

12.53

6.98

7.90

Class

This article was written by

Janus Henderson Investors
3.57K Followers
Janus Henderson Investors exists to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Formed in 2017 from the merger between Janus Capital Group and Henderson Global Investors, we are committed to adding value through active management. For us, active is more than our investment approach – it is the way we translate ideas into action, how we communicate our views and the partnerships we build in order to create the best outcomes for clients. While our investment managers have the flexibility to follow approaches best suited to their areas of expertise, overall our people come together as a team. This is reflected in our Knowledge. Shared ethos, which informs the dialogue across the business and drives our commitment to empowering clients to make better investment and business decisions.www.janushenderson.com

Recommended For You

About HDAVX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on HDAVX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HDAVX
--
HDCVX
--
HDIVX
--
HDRVX
--
HDQVX
--
HDTVX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News