This research analysis report is a follow-up on my introductory article to Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) (Aeluma: A Semiconductor Company With Game-Changing Potential; DARPA/NASA Think So). This article outlines the multiple pathways and potential end markets likely to
Aeluma's Paths To El Dorado: AI/Quantum, Robotics, Self-Driving, Defense, Consumer, And A Great Team
Summary
- Aeluma’s breakthrough: compound semiconductors on large substrates allowing cheaper and scalable InGaAs LiDar and quantum dot laser photonics, unlocking consumer, automotive, AI/Quantum compute, robotics, and defense markets.
- World-class team/seeders, including industry legends and a Nobel laureate, provide incremental conviction for my bullish view on this company.
- DARPA, NASA, Navy, DOE, and Office of the Secretary of Defense grants offer technical validation and a glimpse of yet unnamed future business lines.
- With zero cash burn, a $1.8B revenue target by 2030, and multiple high-growth pathways, ALMU offers highly asymmetric upside at today’s valuation of only $200 million.
- •Aeluma is poised for re-rating higher with likely catalysts including Russell index inclusion, sell-side coverage, increased investor awareness, and commercial announcements imminent.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALMU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.