Shelton Sustainable Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Shelton Capital Management is a multi-strategy asset manager that delivers sophisticated investment solutions. Founded in 1985, Shelton Capital Management has maintained consistent investment principles and a steadfast focus on authentic client service. Their investment solutions include mutual funds and separately managed accounts to the clients of wealth managers, retirement plans, and individual investors. With offices in Denver, Shelton Capital Management manages over $5.1 billion in client assets as of 3/31/2024. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Shelton Capital Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Shelton Capital Management's official channels.