I try not to overly dilute my investment ideas amongst readers. So while my personal exposure to the price of platinum (NYSEARCA:PPLT) (NYSEARCA:PLTM) (XPTUSD:CUR) is tremendously outsized (more than 15x
Platinum Catches Bid On China Newsflow - Look Out Above
Summary
- I maintain a conviction long-term buy on the price of platinum, and now suddenly short-term indicators are improving.
- Platinum has long been a precious metals laggard, but offers inflation security with little speculative froth inherent in the current market price.
- The recent price surge was driven by bullish Chinese jewelry demand data and renewed Russian supply concerns alongside depletion of above-ground stockpiles.
- While technically platinum has a lot of wood to chew, and many investors may be looking for an exit ramp from this underperforming holding, sharp upside moves are possible.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTM, PPLT, XPTUSD:CUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Recommended For You
About XPTUSD:CUR Ticker
More on XPTUSD:CUR
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-