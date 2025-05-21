Why It's Not Too Late To Buy eToro

May 21, 2025 9:35 AM ETeToro Group Ltd. (ETOR) StockETOR
Nicholas Kitonyi
358 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • eToro's IPO valued it at $4.2B, but strong crypto-driven revenue growth and favorable U.S. regulatory shifts could propel its market cap toward $10B.
  • The platform's unique social trading features and multi-asset offerings provide a competitive edge over peers like Robinhood, attracting both novice and sophisticated investors.
  • Recent U.S. crypto regulation changes and eToro's Nasdaq listing open significant growth opportunities in North America, despite some regulatory and competitive risks.
  • While risks remain, eToro's current valuation and business model suggest substantial upside potential compared to sector peers, making ETOR stock attractive.

Red line graph with man

Jonathan Kitchen

Israeli online trading company eToro Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ETOR) went public last week on Wednesday, raising $310 million via an initial public offering. The IPO was priced at $52.00 per share, valuing the company at $4.2 billion.

eToro shares opened trading

This article was written by

Nicholas Kitonyi
358 Followers
I am a financial analyst and private investor with a primary focus on high-growth stocks. My portfolio is mainly made up of small caps, but there are also a few blue-chip picks. When I am not investing or writing about investments, I probably have a good time with my family. NB: Investment opinions are just opinions. I am not a registered financial advisor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ETOR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ETOR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETOR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News