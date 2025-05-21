Regis Corporation: Unlocking Value Through Debt Repayment

William Charters
349 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Regis delivered strong Q3 2025 results, with revenue up 15% and EBITDA up 42%, marking a key inflection point for the business.
  • The Alline acquisition, operational improvements, and positive same-store sales set up Regis for $9MM quarterly EBITDA and $36MM annual EBITDA in FY 2026.
  • Debt reduction and refinancing at lower rates could boost EPS by $1 to $3 per share, driving significant share price appreciation and supporting my $85 price target within 12-18 months.
  • With stable recurring revenue, strategic capital allocation, and underappreciated earnings power, Regis is poised for a major market re-rating as initiatives take hold.

Supercuts hair salon

tupungato

Third Quarter 2025 Results Update

Regis Corporation: symbol RGS reported strong revenue and EBITDA growth in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Revenue grew by over 15%, and EBITDA rose 42% to $7.1MM, year over year despite the third quarter being seasonally

This article was written by

William Charters
349 Followers
I have over 20 years of stressed and distressed investing throughout the capital structure in both private and public markets across various industries. Was a partner at a multi-billion dollar hedge fund and ran my own hedge fund for over 15 years.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RGS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RGS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RGS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RGS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News