On January 7 of this year, I wrote a report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR). In that piece, "Alpha Metallurgical Resources: A Diamond Among Coals", I emphasized the company's advantages and
Alpha Metallurgical: A Diamond That No Longer Shines (Downgrade)
Summary
- At the time of writing this report, the price is around USD 99 per ton. This is much lower than the USD 120 per ton it was trading at 4Q2024.
- Net income for Q1 2024 was negative $33.9 million. This equates to a loss of $2.6 million per share.
- Cash from Operating Activities, we see that the company's reported figures were $22.20, even with the previously mentioned reduction in CAPEX.
- At the close of 1Q2025, the company maintained liquidity of $448 million, which provides some resilience at this time. Still, it's clear that this cash cushion isn't infinite.
