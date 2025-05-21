The Fed Holds Rates, I Hold Cash: 2 Funds I'm Buying

May 21, 2025 12:30 PM ET, , , , 4 Comments
John Bowman
5.08K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve has kept rates at 4.25-4.5% all year, despite several opportunities to bring rates down. Their willingness to keep rates high may be a gift.
  • This gift is for cash investors, who receive yields tied to central bank rates. The Fed will continue to hold rates above 4%, indicated by several members and futures predictions.
  • Cash is the right way to play things with these rates, and I am buying two cash funds that will benefit from these rates, with the potential to outperform T-Bills.

Dog count on calculator

malexeum/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

On May 8th, the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee ("FOMC") met to discuss and decide on the direction of interest rates in the United States. The FOMC sets monetary policy, namely the US central bank's interest rate for overnight

This article was written by

John Bowman
5.08K Followers
John "Jack" Bowman is a registered investment advisor, economics educator, research analyst, and commentator from Southern California. He mostly covers macroeconomics, income-focused investments, derivatives, alternatives, and portfolio management. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JAAA, SGOV, MINT, ICSH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MINT--
PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
BIL--
SPDR® Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
ICSH--
iShares Ultra Short Duration Bond Active ETF
SGOV--
iShares® 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
JAAA--
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News