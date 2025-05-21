XFLT Vs. OCCI: Which Double-Digit Yielding Fund Is The Better Buy?
Summary
- XFLT and OCCI are high-yield, CLO-focused closed-end funds, but XFLT offers a safer portfolio with more senior secured loans.
- OCCI carries higher risk and volatility due to its heavy allocation to CLO equity, while XFLT balances risk with lower-yield, lower-risk assets.
- XFLT has outperformed OCCI in total returns since inception and currently trades at a discount to NAV, making it more attractive for income investors.
- We rate XFLT a 'Buy' for its better risk/reward profile and OCCI a 'Hold', favoring XFLT for retirees seeking sustainable high income.
