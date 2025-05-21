Harding Loevner Emerging Markets Equity Q1 2025 Report

Summary

  • China's economic policy pivot favors innovative private enterprises, supporting higher-quality growth and differentiating it from Japan's post-bubble stagnation.
  • Recent market corrections in India created opportunities to add high-quality, attractively valued stocks like Supreme Industries and Bajaj Auto to the portfolio.
  • Portfolio adjustments included trimming South African holdings and reallocating to higher-growth, better-valued African names such as Safaricom and Commercial International Bank.
  • Despite underperforming the MSCI EM Index in Q1 2025, our focus remains on quality growth companies positioned to benefit from structural reforms and innovation in emerging markets.

Performance: Total Return (%) Periods Ended March 31, 2025

3 Months 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Since Inception
HL Emerging Markets Equity (Gross) 1.52 5.02 -0.02 5.17 2.91 9.78
HL Emerging Markets Equity ('net')

Harding Loevner LP is a growing global asset management firm headquartered in New Jersey, USA (Metro NYC). Harding Loevner manages over $52 billion in long-only equity portfolio strategies comprising of high-quality, growing companies in developed, emerging and frontier markets. Harding Loevner’s investment strategies are offered as institutional separate accounts, mutual funds, UCITS, and through sponsored wealth management programs. Harding Loevner's global client base includes leading global investment institutions, such as sovereign wealth funds, major foundations, endowments, pension plans, private family offices, and individuals. Harding Loevner's professional culture is one of transparency, collaboration, accountability and integrity. Harding Loevner is committed to providing all staff with opportunities for career advancement through education, training and personal achievement. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Harding Loevner, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Harding Loevner's official channels.

