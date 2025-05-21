Dundee Precious Metals: Attractively Priced Low-Cost Gold Miner

Bang For The Buck
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a low-cost gold and copper producer with strong cash flow, no debt, and significant cash reserves.
  • Production is set to decline in 2026-2027, but the Coka Rakita project could double output by 2028-2029 if it stays on track.
  • Aggressive share buybacks and a solid dividend enhance shareholder returns, while the stock remains undervalued versus peers.
  • I rate DPMLF stock a buy due to its compelling free cash flow yield, strong financials, and upside from development projects.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Off The Beaten Path get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Abstract wavy liquid metal texture with orange, gold, and chrome hues. Flowing shapes and a blend of warm and cool tones creating a liquid metal effect. 3d render

angel_nt/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCPK:DPMLF, TSX:DPM:CA) is a Canadian-listed precious metals company, and the reporting currency is U.S. Dollars. The two producing assets are Chelopech and Ada Tepe, both located in Bulgaria. Chelopech is expected to

If you like this article and are interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my marketplace service, Off The Beaten Path.

I primarily invest in turnarounds in natural resource industries, where I have a typical holding period of 2-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation. The portfolio has over the last 6 year had a compounded annual growth rate of 27%.

Sign up!

This article was written by

Bang For The Buck
5.04K Followers

Bang for the Buck has a Bsc and Msc in Financial Economics, manages a small investment company, and runs the investing group Off The Beaten Path. He primarily invests in turnaround stories and is currently focused on natural resource industries due to monetary and fiscal policies together with underinvestments and very attractive valuations.

The investing group focuses on companies with quality characteristics that are trading at depressed valuations, which allows investors to participate in the upside of natural resource investing, without experiencing the more extreme drawdowns, that are otherwise so prevalent in natural resource investing. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADMLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DPMLF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DPMLF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DPMLF
--
DPM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News