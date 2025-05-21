Dundee Precious Metals Inc. ( OTCPK:DPMLF , TSX: DPM:CA ) is a Canadian-listed precious metals company, and the reporting currency is U.S. Dollars. The two producing assets are Chelopech and Ada Tepe, both located in Bulgaria. Chelopech is expected to

If you like this article and are interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my marketplace service, Off The Beaten Path.

I primarily invest in turnarounds in natural resource industries, where I have a typical holding period of 2-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation. The portfolio has over the last 6 year had a compounded annual growth rate of 27%.

Sign up!