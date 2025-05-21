Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 21, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Peder Simonsen - Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Golden Ocean Q1 2025 release. My name is Peder Simonsen, and I'm the CEO and CFO of Golden Ocean. I will today present the Q1 2025 numbers and forward outlook. In the first quarter of 2025, we have the following main highlights. Our adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter ended up at $12.7 million compared to $69.9 million in the fourth quarter.

We recorded a net loss of $44.1 million and a loss per share of $0.22 compared to a net income of $39 million and earnings per share of $0.20 in the fourth quarter. Our TCE rates were about $16,800 per day for Capesizes and about $10,400 per day for Panamax vessels, a fleet-wide net TCE of about $14,400 per day for the quarter. We continue our intensive drydocking program, recording drydocking costs of $38.3 million for 380 drydocking days in Q1, compared to $34.3 million in Q4 relating to 320 dry docking days.

Following the share purchase by CMB.TECH of close to 50% of the shares in Golden Ocean, a contemplated share-for-share merger between Golden Ocean and CMB.TECH was announced after quarter end. In line with our fleet renewal strategy, we have entered into agreements for the sale of two older Kamsarmax vessels at attractive prices.

For Q2, we have