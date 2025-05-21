Q1 Insights: SI Indices Recover In April After A Tough First Quarter, While Pressure Builds For Energy Efficiency

May 21, 2025
FTSE Russell
(15min)

Summary

  • Q1 2025 was a period of heightened volatility and market rotation in the global financial markets.
  • The green bond market is heavily skewed towards European issuers and away from US issuers, both in corporate and sovereign debt.
  • April saw market volatility increase even further, as the new US administration’s tariff policy raised further concerns around global growth and inflation.

A double exposure image of skyscrapers with overlay of financial graphs, set against a blurred background, illustrating the concept of business growth

peshkov

By Lee Clements & Henry Morrison-Jones, CFA

In this insight, we dig into the first quarter’s performance of FTSE Russell’s sustainable investment (SI) indices and focus on an important SI theme—energy efficiency.

A tough quarter for SI equity

FTSE Russell
