Harding Loevner Global Developed Markets Equity Q1 2025 Report

  • Heightened US policy uncertainty and trade volatility have increased global investment risks, prompting us to reduce US exposure and focus on resilient, high-quality companies.
  • We capitalized on market volatility to add ASML, The Trade Desk, and HEICO at attractive valuations, while exiting Apple, Adyen, and Scout24 due to stretched prices.
  • Our disciplined process favors companies less vulnerable to political whims, emphasizing industry leaders with enduring profitability and growth prospects amid global disruption.
  • Despite a slight underperformance versus the MSCI World Index, our portfolio’s stock selection added value, and we see ample opportunities outside the US at reasonable valuations.

Performance Total Return (%) Periods Ended March 31, 2025

3 Months 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Since Inception
HL Global Developed Markets Equity (Gross) -1.89 5.20 4.55 14.33 10.94 11.22
HL Global

Harding Loevner LP is a growing global asset management firm headquartered in New Jersey, USA (Metro NYC). Harding Loevner manages over $52 billion in long-only equity portfolio strategies comprising of high-quality, growing companies in developed, emerging and frontier markets. Harding Loevner’s investment strategies are offered as institutional separate accounts, mutual funds, UCITS, and through sponsored wealth management programs. Harding Loevner's global client base includes leading global investment institutions, such as sovereign wealth funds, major foundations, endowments, pension plans, private family offices, and individuals. Harding Loevner's professional culture is one of transparency, collaboration, accountability and integrity. Harding Loevner is committed to providing all staff with opportunities for career advancement through education, training and personal achievement. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Harding Loevner, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Harding Loevner's official channels.

