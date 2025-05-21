The S&P 500 risk premium - forward earnings yield minus the 10-year Treasury yield—is once again about zero (below since 2000, via The Daily Shot). Such dismal equity risk-reward prospects have only been seen once in the last quarter century, and that was
Retail Gone Wild (Encore)
Summary
- The S&P 500 risk premium - forward earnings yield minus the 10-year Treasury yield - is once again about zero.
- Heavy participation from retail bagholders ‘investors’ is typical of market tops.
- Bear markets, it is said, are periods when assets are returned to their rightful owners–strong hands take back from weak.
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.
