S&P 500: Am I Crazy, Or Are The Markets Crazy?

Summary

  • The current US market rally is driven by FOMO, not fundamentals, and valuations are stretched well above historical averages.
  • The recent China tariff deal is a temporary, weak agreement, leaving the US in a disadvantageous position and markets vulnerable to a reversal.
  • Investor sentiment and volatility indicators signal dangerous complacency, with markets ignoring real economic risks and unresolved global tensions.
  • I currently short the market as a whole and hedge long positions in value companies with cheap options.

Unprecedented movements, absurd reactions...

Absurd situation, absurd market, absurd reaction. It almost makes me weep that I have to write this article at all. What we have seen since the beginning of April and, in fact, are currently experiencing every day

Hi, I'm Martin, I focus on maintaining a delta neutral portfolio. I want to be long/short at the same time and benefit from market volatility. I specialize in using options through which I enter and exit trades. I look for market opportunities primarily in small companies, and my search takes me into the waters of mid-sized companies as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

