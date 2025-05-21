Five Below: Major Headwinds, Major Silver Linings
Summary
- Five Below, Inc. has achieved significant long-term earnings growth through store expansion. Good new store economics have made the growth accretive.
- Increasing ecommerce competition from Temu and others have pressured Five Below. Preliminary Q1 results reversed the trend, showing impressive growth.
- Five Below's predominantly Chinese sourcing is pressured by tariffs. The U.S.-China trade deal alleviates a good amount of the pressure, but Five Below's outlook is still affected.
- I estimate FIVE stock to have a fair value of $122.9. Due to a volatile outlook, the estimate is quite rough.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
