Uncertainty about inflation, the economy, and trade policy continue to blur the macro outlook, which in turn supports expectations that the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged at the next several policy meetings.
Markets Still Expect Fed To Keep Rates Steady For Near Term
Summary
- Uncertainty about inflation, the economy, and trade policy continue to blur the macro outlook, which in turn supports expectations that the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged at the next several policy meetings.
- Fed funds futures are pricing in a near-certain probability that the central bank will let its current 4.25%-4.50% target rate stand at the upcoming June 18 FOMC meeting.
- To the extent this key rate moves closer to 5%, it’s reasonable to assume that the market is losing faith in the US government’s ability to control its spendthrift ways.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.
Recommended For You
About US10Y Ticker
Compare to Peers