Harding Loevner International Equity ADR Q1 2025 Report

Harding Loevner
54 Followers
(27min)

Summary

  • US policy volatility and protectionist tariffs are undermining business confidence and investment, making the US market less attractive relative to international equities.
  • Our disciplined process favors resilient, high-quality companies less exposed to erratic government actions, with a focus on non-US markets offering better valuations and growth prospects.
  • We trimmed IT exposure at sector peaks but are now modestly overweight after adding ASML at attractive valuations, reflecting renewed confidence in achievable semiconductor growth.
  • The portfolio outperformed its benchmark, driven by strong stock selection in Consumer Discretionary and Financials, while maintaining vigilance on tariff impacts and policy risks.

A blue financial chart with arrows pointing up

Olena_T

Performance Total Return (%) Periods Ended March 31, 2025

3 Months

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

10 Year

Since inception

HL International Equity ADR (Gross)

6.44

7.71

5.18

11.68

6.63

8.00

HL International Equity ADR (

This article was written by

Harding Loevner
54 Followers
Harding Loevner LP is a growing global asset management firm headquartered in New Jersey, USA (Metro NYC). Harding Loevner manages over $52 billion in long-only equity portfolio strategies comprising of high-quality, growing companies in developed, emerging and frontier markets. Harding Loevner’s investment strategies are offered as institutional separate accounts, mutual funds, UCITS, and through sponsored wealth management programs. Harding Loevner's global client base includes leading global investment institutions, such as sovereign wealth funds, major foundations, endowments, pension plans, private family offices, and individuals. Harding Loevner's professional culture is one of transparency, collaboration, accountability and integrity. Harding Loevner is committed to providing all staff with opportunities for career advancement through education, training and personal achievement. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Harding Loevner, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Harding Loevner's official channels.

Recommended For You

About HLIZX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on HLIZX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HLMIX
--
HLMNX
--
HLIZX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News