Enova International: Higher Valuation Despite Positive Net Debt (Buy)

Stella Mwende
1.98K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Enova International is a buy due to strong revenue growth, robust loan originations, and high demand from small businesses, outperforming the S&P 500.
  • Q1 2025 revenues grew 22.2% YoY, with guidance for continued double-digit growth and strong net revenue margins into 2026.
  • Valuation suggests ENVA is undervalued, with an 11% upside over the next year based on forward PE and EPS calculations.
  • Key risks include high debt levels and heavy reliance on the US market, which accounts for over 97% of revenue.

SME go green loan money approved for net zero retail store. Asia Gen Z people young adult woman smart eco friendly small shop owner read good news result look mobile phone at home office happy seller.

ChayTee/iStock via Getty Images

Global financial analytics company, Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) has outperformed the S&P500 Index by almost 50% (YoY) emerging as a recent winner despite the surge in tariff uncertainty.

Revenues grew 22.2% (YoY) to $745.54 million in Q1 2025, beating Wall

This article was written by

Stella Mwende
1.98K Followers
I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENVA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ENVA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENVA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENVA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News