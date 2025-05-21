Let’s get straight to it. Visa (NYSE: NYSE:V) just hit a record high, the market cap is nudging $700 billion, and it’s easy to look at the chart and wonder “Haven’t we missed the boat?” Honestly, I don’t think so. In fact, I still see a
Visa: Still The Best Compounder In Payments And It's Nowhere Near Done
Summary
- Visa remains a top-tier compounder, with robust earnings growth, high margins, and a business model evolving beyond simple transaction fees.
- Wall Street underappreciates Visa’s rapid expansion in value-added services and AI-driven fraud prevention, which will drive future margin and earnings upside.
- Despite a premium valuation, Visa’s relentless buybacks, dividend growth, and dominant payment rails justify paying up for long-term compounding.
- I’m comfortable owning Visa above $350, targeting $420; dips on regulatory or litigation fears are buying opportunities for patient investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.