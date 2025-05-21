Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Does It Again

James Foord
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's Computex 2025 announcements, including the Rubin AI chip and NVLink Fusion, reinforce its dominance and innovation in AI hardware and ecosystems.
  • Opening up its platform to third-party integrations and building an AI supercomputer in Taiwan further cements NVDA's leadership and growth prospects.
  • Downside risk appears limited even in a bear case, while the upside could be massive if AI delivers on its transformative potential.
  • Given fair valuation metrics and industry momentum, I remain highly bullish on NVDA as the leader of a new industrial revolution.

2025 Sign on Microchip and Motherboard. Technology Concept

asbe

Thesis Summary

At Computex 2025 in Taipei, Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang unveiled a series of groundbreaking technologies and strategic initiatives. These, once again, showcase exactly why Nvidia is the undisputed leader of AI, and will likely remain so.

Macro moves markets, and this is what I do at The Pragmatic Investor

Join today and enjoy:

- Weekly Macro Newsletter

- Access to our Portfolio

- Deep dive reports on stocks.

- Regular news updates

Start your free trial right now!

This article was written by

James Foord
23.89K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMD, PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News