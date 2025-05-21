CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) has more than doubled following my bullish rating. Despite, however, the post-earnings bounce and headline-grabbing $4 billion OpenAI expansion, I believe the firm’s long-term value is still underestimated. Q1’s 420%-plus revenue gain
CoreWeave Just Changed The Game
Summary
- CoreWeave’s revenue backlog stands at $29.9 billion, with 20–25% expected to convert annually over 4–5 years.
- FY2026 revenue is projected between $6.0B and $7.48B, based on backlog conversion and contract recognition timing.
- EBITDA margins are expected to normalize at 30–32%, yielding $1.79B to $2.39B in FY2026 EBITDA.
- At today’s $52B EV, CoreWeave trades at 22–29x forward EV/EBITDA, reflecting strong revenue visibility but limited multiple expansion.
- Applying a 25x multiple to FY2026 EBITDA implies a $59.8B valuation, offering 15% upside from current levels.
