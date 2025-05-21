Harding Loevner International Developed Markets Equity Q1 2025 Report

Summary

  • US policy volatility and protectionism are undermining business confidence, creating a less predictable environment for investment and potentially weighing on US equity valuations.
  • Our international developed markets portfolio focuses on resilient, high-quality companies with enduring growth drivers, positioned to weather trade and policy disruptions.
  • Recent market volatility and sector rotations have created attractive opportunities, especially in semiconductor equipment makers like ASML, which we added at a compelling valuation.
  • We believe global diversification and disciplined stock selection are essential as the world economic order faces disruption, offering investors better risk-adjusted returns outside the US.

Performance Total Return (%) Periods Ended March 31, 2025

3 Months 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Since Inception
HL International Developed Markets Equity (Gross) 6.21 7.20 4.46 12.01 8.07 8.83
HL International Developed

Harding Loevner LP is a growing global asset management firm headquartered in New Jersey, USA (Metro NYC). Harding Loevner manages over $52 billion in long-only equity portfolio strategies comprising of high-quality, growing companies in developed, emerging and frontier markets. Harding Loevner’s investment strategies are offered as institutional separate accounts, mutual funds, UCITS, and through sponsored wealth management programs. Harding Loevner's global client base includes leading global investment institutions, such as sovereign wealth funds, major foundations, endowments, pension plans, private family offices, and individuals. Harding Loevner's professional culture is one of transparency, collaboration, accountability and integrity. Harding Loevner is committed to providing all staff with opportunities for career advancement through education, training and personal achievement. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Harding Loevner, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Harding Loevner's official channels.

