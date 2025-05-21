PIMCO Update | May 2025 | Valuations Remain Compelling, NAVs Resilient

May 21, 2025 1:39 PM ET, , , , ,
Alpha Gen Capital
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • PIMCO taxable closed-end funds, or CEFs, remain attractive after recent volatility, with PTY and PCN offering compelling value due to compressed premiums and solid fundamentals.
  • Leverage across PIMCO funds is at multi-year lows, reflecting prudent management amid higher borrowing costs and uncertain market conditions.
  • Coverage ratios dropped mainly due to currency moves, but I do not anticipate distribution cuts, especially for muni CEFs, given historical resilience.
  • PCM Fund is now an interesting post-distribution cut, offering diversification and improved safety, though liquidity is a consideration; I recommend PTY, PCN, and PCM for tactical and long-term investors.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Finance and investment business, interest rates and dividends, investment returns, income, dividend tax, Fixed Deposit, Savings Account, Stocks, Mutual Funds, economy, Fixed deposits and savings

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

(This report was first issued to members of Yield Hunting on May 7th. All data herein is from that date or prior.)

The PIMCO closed-end funds, or CEFs, continue to shine, and we are currently over-allocated given the opportunity that

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. 

Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today.  We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds.

Check out our Five-Star member reviews.

Click here to learn more.

This article was written by

Alpha Gen Capital
17.24K Followers

Alpha Gen Capital is a former financial advisor and his analysis is meant to provide a relatively safer income stream with CEFs and mutual funds. He has been writing about investing on Seeking Alpha for the past decade and he aims to help investors better understand how to properly construct a portfolio.

Alpha Gen Capital leads the Investing Group Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps, where along with his team of analysts, he focuses on closed-end funds and getting yield from bonds to complement dividend portfolios. The service is dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. Additionally, they provide 4 actively managed portfolios.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PTY, PCN, PDI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDI--
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
PTY--
PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund
PCN--
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
PCM--
PCM Fund
PDO--
PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News