Boeing Lifts Off: Strong Order Activity And Delivery Growth Fuel Stock

May 21, 2025 1:42 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA) StockBA
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Boeing's stock is gaining momentum, supported by robust demand, progress in production ramp-up, and resumed deliveries to China.
  • April orders were modest but not concerning, with year-to-date order inflow and backlog strength indicating a healthy business outlook.
  • Deliveries remain strong, consistently above 40 units monthly, signaling improved operational stability and paving the way for future production increases.
  • While current financials don't fully justify the share price, the positive trajectory in orders and deliveries supports a bullish long-term outlook.
Boeing 787-9 dreamliner aircraft turning after departure from Farnborough Airport.

Ryan Fletcher

Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock is becoming more and more endorsed by Wall Street, gaining more than 17% year-to-date. Since my last report on BA stock, the stock has gained 3.7%. In that report, I highlighted that some orders that were announced

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
19.76K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

